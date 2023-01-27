Oyetola v Adeleke: Tribunal begins judgment delivery, makes first pronouncement

The Osun State Governorahip Election Petitions Tribunal has started the delivery of judgment in the case instituted by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola against Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola, of the Alll Progressives Congress, is contesting the election of Senator Adeleke.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had pronounced Adeleke, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, the winner of the July 17, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

Dissatisfied with the declaration of INEC, Oyetola had headed to the Tribunal.

The Tribunal had on Tuesday fixed Friday (today) for the judgment after parties to the case made their final submissions.

In the first major pronouncement of the Tribunal on Friday, it threw into the dustbin the judgement of the Court of Appeal preaented by Adeleke to support his educational qualification.

The objection to the documents presented by the petitioners by the defendants had also been dismissed by the Tribunal as at press time.