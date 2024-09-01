Oyebanji presents staff of office to new Olosi of Osi-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has presented the staff of office to the new Olosi of Osi-Ekiti, Oba Adegboyega Alabi, urging him to work with his subjects for the development of the town.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Monisade Afuye, made the presentation at the event in Osi-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He charged the traditional ruler to be accommodative, enduring, tolerant, and diligent in his administration.

Oyebanji reiterated his respect for traditional institutions, given their roles in peace-building and grassroots development.

He debunked rumours of political influence and financial inducement in the selection process, emphasising that the state government treated the process with transparency and thoroughness.

The new Olosi, Dr. Alabi, lamented the fierce battles that often accompany ascendancy to traditional thrones in Yorubaland, describing the scenario as unfortunate.

He commended the kingmakers for their thoroughness and transparency in the selection process, which he believed would facilitate reconciliation and unity in the town.

Oba Alabi pledged to commit himself to the service of the Osi-Ekiti community, pursuing unity and development with a sincere heart.

He appealed to all royal families, chiefs, sons, and daughters of the town to join him in taking the development of Osi-Ekiti to an enviable position.

