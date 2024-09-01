Edo 2024: Obaseki takes PDP campaign to Owan, commissions road

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday led the Peoples Democratic Party campaign for the September 21 governorship election in the state to Owan West and East Local Government Areas, assuring the people that the “PDP has a solid team that means well for the people”.

Governor Obaseki began the day’s campaign at Owan West LGA, where he commissioned the 30km Sobe/Sabongida-Ora Road.

Welcoming the governor at Sabongida-Ora, the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Blessing Agbebaku, thanked Governor Obaseki on behalf of the people, saying they appreciate his administration’s policy of treating every part of the state equally and for the road in particular. He assured the governor that Owan West is totally for the PDP.

He then announced an award by the farmers in the area to Governor Obaseki which he presented to him.

Cutting the tape to declare the road formally opened, Governor Obaseki said he has fulfilled the promise he made to them four years back in 2020. He assured them that the person who is going to take over from him, Dr Asue Ighodalo, would do more for them. He stated that the plan is to link more communities by internal roads so that the state would not rely on Federal roads alone.

One of the chiefs in the area, who spoke on behalf of the others, thanked Governor Obaseki for the road. He assured him that Owan West would vote for Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie.

At the Owan West headquarters, venue of the campaign, Speaker Agbebaku reiterated his earlier claim that “Governor Obaseki has done well for our people, and we (our people) will reward him by voting for Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie to succeed him to continue the good work.”

In his speech, the Deputy Governor, Engr Godwins Omobayo, declared that the governor loves Edo North and it will be rewarded by the people during the election.

Speaking, Ighodalo thanked the governor and the people and promised to do more than Governor Obaseki has done. He assured that companies that will process their farm products will be brought to the area and ensure that Cocoa’s glorious days will be restored and processing industries built for their use.

In his own speech, Governor Obaseki told the cheering crowd that he had come to thank them for supporting him all through and he hoped they will not stop the support this time.

He said Edo State is one and, therefore, everybody irrespective of where he comes from must have the opportunity to be the governor of the state by being given the same and equal opportunities as others.

He stated that he had laid the foundation and that Ighodalo and Ogie would build on it. He charged the people to vote the PDP so that salaries will continue to be regular and gratuities will not be delayed.

Hundreds of defectors joined the party and promised to vote for Ighodalo and Ogie in the coming election. The campaign train then moved to Afuze in Owan East where it was received by a mammoth crowd in a carnival-like manner.

Addressing the jubilant crowd at the Afuze Township Stadium, the PDP Local Government Chairman, Leslie Ebosojie, welcomed the governor and his campaign entourage. He assured that PDP will win Owan East.

An All Progressives Congress youth leader in the area, Monday Afreagbe, then defected with about 200 others to the PDP. They were warmly welcomed and assured of equal opportunities in the party.

Also Read

Addressing the crowd, Ighodalo promised to make Afuze the hub of sporting activities as it used to be. He charged the people to reject darkness and continue with the light as represented by the PDP. He assured them of more roads, security, and agro-allied industries.

Governor Obaseki in his address assured the people that the PDP has the best team and they will deliver on their promises. He stated that it was not possible for any government to finish all the jobs and that Ighodalo and Ogie will continue from where he will stop.

“We have a solid team that means well for Edo State. They will continue from where I will stop. This man is a good man. He is coming to serve Edo State, not to steal. He is not looking for fame. He has everything and he is very comfortable. Vote for them. Don’t vote for people who will bring suffering. Don’t vote for people who don’t know what to do when they get to the office. Please vote for PDP,” he stressed.

Post Views: 0