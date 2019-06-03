A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said his successor, Adams Oshiomhole, does not have the capacity to run a political party.

Odigie-Oyegun said this on Sunday following the position of the South South Caucus of the APC that he laid landmines for Oshiomhole before quitting as national chairman.

This is also coming a few days after the National Deputy Chairman of the party (North), Senator Lawan Shuaibu, demanded for Oshiomhole’s resignation.

Shuaibu said Oshiomhole does not have the temperament to run a political party.

Speaking on Sunday against the backdrop of his indictment by the six South South states chairmen of the APC, Odigie-Oyegun in a statement by his Media Aide, Ray Morphy, said Oshiomhole failed because he lacks the temperament to manage different interests in the party.

He blamed the crisis in the party on Oshiomhole, saying the National Chairman engages his mouth before engaging his mind.

He said: “Oshiomhole fails because he lacks the temperament required to run a political party.

“He lacks the capacity to manage different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party.

“He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members, so how does that constitute traps by Oyegun.”

Odigie-Oyegun also spoke of how Oshiomhole led the party into its current wave of crises, faulting the indecision of the national chairman with regards to adopting a uniform template for the conduct of the last primaries of the party before the general elections.

He said: “How would you not have crisis in states with the confusion that Oshiomhole created when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of choosing candidates for elections.

“Much of the crisis in states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current chairman. How does Oshiomhole’s incapacity become booby traps by Oyegun? Many party men were aghast at the unfairness and injustice meted them during the primaries process.

“Oshiomhole and his chairmen should leave his predecessor out and face his duties of running the party which seems to be overwhelming him. He should face the dwindling fortunes of the party which he himself created.

“Only a bad carpenter quarrels with his tools. Indeed, Oshiomhole is degrading and de-marketing the party. Rather than seek to bring more people on board, he is rather chasing people out of the party with his agbero style of engagement.”