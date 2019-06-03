The Securities and Exchange Commission has constituted an Interim Management Team to oversee the affairs of Oando Plc and conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019 to appoint new Directors to the Board of the Company, who would subsequently select a Management Team for Oando Plc.

This was made known on Sunday in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications of the SEC, Efe Ebelo, in Abuja.

The interim management will be headed by Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu.

Sunmonu till date is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc and the Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The SEC had on Friday after concluding investigation of Oando Plc directed among others the resignation of indicted board members.

It barred the Group Chief Executive Officer, Wale Tinubu, and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Mofe Boyo, from being directors of public companies for five years.

The SEC also directed the payment of monetary penalties by the company and affected individuals and directors, and refund of improperly disbursed remuneration by the affected board members to the company.

The Management of Oando Plc has however denied the allegations against it.

It said in a statement late on Friday that it was not given fair hearing.