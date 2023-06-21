Ondo Speaker confirms Gov. Akeredolu will resume work soon

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji has given assurance that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would resume duties soon.

Oladiji gave the assurance at a meeting with Principal Officers in his office.

He called on the lawmakers to always remember the Governor in their prayers said the State would soon witness a transformational change.

Similarly, the Speaker urged his colleagues to continue to work together as a formidable team for the overall development of the South West State

Recall that Akeredolu, last week, embarked on medical leave and handed power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.