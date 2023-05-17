Okowa inspects Trans-Warri road,  as project reaches 75% completion

Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday embarked on inspection tour of the ongoing construction of Trans-Warri road, bridges in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

During the inspection, Governor Okowa took time to inspect the project from the beginning to the end despite the long kilometers of the road.

The Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III was at the project site with the Governor during the inspection.

The project which has 19 bridges and 28.8 km long, is a project in Ode-Itsekiri linking Ubeji, Ifie, Ijala, Ogbodede, Inorin, Ajigba, Orugbo, Usele, Ode-Itsekiri.

The project had opened up the Ubeji to Ifie side of the Warri River and had attracted six tank farms and other multi-billion naira investments.