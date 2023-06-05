NWF President appointed as Sports-For-All Commission Chairman

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has appointed Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) President, Ibrahim Abdul, as Chairman of the Sports-For-All Commission.

Amaechi Agbo, Media Officer of NWF, disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said the NOC chose Abdul in recognition of his wealth of experience and outstanding contribution to Nigerian sports as well as the Olympic Movement.

“In the letter signed by the President of NOC, Habu Gumel, the Committee while charging him to bring his expertise to bear in his new office wished the Commission’s chairman all the best in the discharge of his responsibilities,” Agbo said.



He said further that Gumel noted that Abdul’s responsibilities include the coordination and promotion of activities of Sports-For-All and general well-being through physical fitness in Nigeria.

”It also involves organising and ensuring widespread participation in the Olympic Day Celebration in Nigeria.”

Others responsibilities are: ensuring that the NOC maintains affiliation with the international sports-for-all governing bodies, and supporting the creation and development of indigenous games in Nigeria.

He added that Abdul’s first assignment as Sports-For-All Commission Chairman is the organisation of the forthcoming Olympic Day Celebration slated to hold on June 24.

Termed ‘’Let’s Move,” the celebration seeks to encourage people to be physically active for at least 30 minutes a day, corresponding to the minimum time recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for good health.

It is also a special day to promote the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect as enunciated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the years.