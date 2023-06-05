Late philanthropist wills building to UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has taken possession of a landed property willed to it by a deceased philanthropist, Alhaji Sulyman Lawal.

According to the UNILORIN Bulletin issued Monday, the building, a seven-bed-room detached house, which has a complement of two self-contained boys-quarters, is seated on three plots of land.

The publication described Sulyman Lawal as a philanthropist whose Foundation was dedicated to promotion and advancement of education in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, paid glowing tributes to the memory of the philanthropist for writing his name in gold through the donation of the property to the institution.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University would forever remain grateful to Lawal for donating the house towards the advancement of knowledge and service to humanity.

He assured that the building would be used by the institution for all that would promote teaching and learning as well as human capacity development.

The VC implored other well-to-do individuals to emulate the philanthropic dispositions of Lawal, adding that the gesture is one of the surest ways of leaving enduring legacies.

Also speaking, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Sulyman Ambali, recalled that late Lawal had promised to donate to the university in his lifetime, saying that it is a thing of joy that he eventually fulfilled his promise through his will.

The Deputy VC said that the donation was one of the many things to come to UNILORIN during the tenure of Egbewole as VC, expressing hope that more of such will come to the institution.