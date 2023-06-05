Hajj 2023: Gov. Fintiri lauds NAHCON, airliner for timely airlifting of pilgrims

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has commended the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) and Aero/Umza Airline over timely airlifting of pilgrims from the State to Saudi Arabia.

The Governor stated this Monday while addressing the second batch of 471 intending pilgrims at the Yola International Airport.

He lauded the management of the NAHCON and the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for making adequate preparations which facilitated timely transportation of the pilgrims to the Holy land.

Fintiri also said the Aero/Umza Airline had proved its capabilities and successfully transported the first batch of 475 pilgrims to the Holy city of Medina without hitches.

The Governor warned the pilgrims against unwarranted behaviours while in the Holy land, stressing that they are expected to be good ambassadors of the state and the country at large.

“We have made befitting arrangements for your accommodation, transportation and general wellbeing while in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He urged them to be God fearing and concentrate on observing the religious rites, adding that, “we will continue to monitor your conduct over there”.

A total of 2,575 Adamawa pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s Hajj exercise.