Nurses’ strike: Katsina doctors scale down services

The Katsina State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has scaled down services due to the ongoing industrial actions declared by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwifery (NANNM) across the country.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, NMA Katsina Chairman NMA, Dr. Muhammadu Sani, said, “Due to the NANNM strike, doctors have scaled down services.

“We held meetings with all stakeholders, and as of now, no new admissions are being taken.

“Our doctors are still attending to critical patients, but based on their defined job descriptions.

“Patients who are stable and can be managed at home have been discharged.

“We are trying to prevent a total collapse before the final decision is made.

“We are still managing those who require critical inpatient care. But if we continue admitting new cases, we won’t be able to cope.

“So we are prioritising essential care until the deadline passes or a solution is reached.

“We strongly support NANNM and other sister unions. Healthcare delivery is a team effort, and all parties, doctors, nurses and administrative staff have their own rights and entitlements.

“We are not undermining anyone. In fact, we stand with them and encourage them to pursue their legitimate demands.”

Sani further spoke on the looming doctors’ strike across the country.

He highlighted the reasons behind the agitation, stating the government’s unfulfilled agreements, and the consequences if action is not taken.

He added, “As you may already know, there have been persistent disagreements and breaches of promises between the Federal Government and healthcare unions, particularly the Nigerian Medical Association, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, and other allied health workers.

“The core issues are poor remuneration, lack of improvement in the welfare of healthcare workers, especially doctors, and the absence of adequate equipment and infrastructure in our health facilities.

“Nigerian healthcare workers are among the most overburdened civil servants today with a dwindling workforce, massive brain drain, and burnout due to the system’s collapse. It is severely affecting service delivery and morale.”

Also speaking, NANNM Katsina Chairman, Nura Mu’azu, said they have instituted a monitoring task force across the state to effect full compliance.

“As we speak, our monitoring team has taken off to monitor all hospitals in the state to ensure compliance.

“We have joined the strike and any one found breaching the conditions attached by our national body will face the full wrath of the union,” he said.

