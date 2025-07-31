Yele Okeremi outlines how government can help Nigerian fintech to become global champions

Managing Director of Precise Financial Systems, Yele Okeremi has said that unless the Nigerian government pays attention to the trends and developments in the country’s fintech ecosystem, the growth would be limited.

Speaking during his appearance on C-Suite Café, a podcast initiated by veteran journalist and brand strategist, Ikem Okuhu, Okeremi said only the government can provide the needed leverage for the sector to become leaders globally.

Citing example with China, he said it took the country’s government to push their local payment platform to become one of the prime payment gateways in the world.

“If we are going to achieve the kind of goals that I have in mind, then, naturally the government must take certain positions. Take a look at Union Pay today. Union Pay started as China Union Pay. But today, Union Pay cards are accepted everywhere in the world. It was not magic. It happened as s result of the deliberate strategy of the Chinese government. The card business was dominated by Mastercard and Visa. American Express was popular in the United States. But today, Union Pay have become global. So, why couldn’t Verve have become global?”

The fintech guru said the people behind Verve had a sellable technology, but could not withstand the headwinds of global competition. He decried the situation where Nigeria uses cards issued by foreign companies for local payments

“Who does the kinds of things we do here? For local payments, we are issuing Mastercard and Visa when we have Verve? I think these are issues that we need to take a look at,” he stated.

Nigeria, he observed has all it takes to take its fintech products global, and the government should pay greater attention to ensure this becomes a reality.

“We have a huge market here, and we have the resources. The assets for creating wealth are the market and the natural resources. Nigeria has both. But the private sector can do so much, but until the government provides the needed support and policy leverage, there the private sector will achieve limited successes, and until you have the support of your sovereign, you will never be able to fly,” Okeremi canvassed.

He lamented the situation whereby people who have never been involved in wealth creation populate the country’s political leadership space, and advocated a reversal to a system in which certain critical political leadership positions are reserved for certain prequalified people deemed to have proven track record of successes in those fields.

Okeremi disagreed with the notion that some of the fintech’s companies labelled unicorns are Nigerian companies, saying that most of them had pivoted to foreign ownership because of their desire to scale and attract funding.

Also Read

“For instance, I am one of the founding fathers of Interswitch, and ordinarily, had the environment done what was needed to have been done, Interswitch would have blossomed. But they recognized that the environment was not giving them what they wanted, so they took the easy way to get value – have alliances and sell to foreign interests. But that’s not what I have fought for, and I am not going to blame anybody that has done that? I doubt if I should, because I might be able to withstand the pressures, which they cannot withstand.

“But the question is, ‘should we continue on this trajectory as a people? It is a picture of a people that are going nowhere, and that trajectory must reverse. We must realise that we have the capacity to do anything that anybody anywhere in the world can do, and even if we do not have the capacity at this particular point in time, we have more than enough capacity to learn and understudy and replicate,” he submitted

He also advocated for the government to pick outstanding Nigerian fintech players and push them into the global space through deliberate creation of narratives that will engender global acceptance.

He advocated that Nigeria should seek the entrenchment of the leadership that understands that the true meaning of wealth is not cash but the capacity to create from nothing.

Post Views: 2