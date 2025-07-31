Assault: Ogun NMA threatens legal action against nurses

The Nigeria Medical Association, Ogun chapter, says it will not hesitate to take legal action against any person or group seeking to tarnish its reputation.

The Chairman, Dr. Luqman Ogunjimi, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Ogunjimi had alleged that a nursing student was recruited to undermine a senior doctor at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

He expressed concern about what it described as a “seemingly orchestrated string of sustained aggression aimed at doctors in the state by nursing personnel.

The chairman recalled several events where nurses had flagrantly attacked doctors verbally and almost physically assaulted them in the line of duty.

He said that these events, if not addressed decisively, could endanger professionalism standards, institutional order and patients’ safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a nursing student, Seyi Ogunjobi, allegedly assaulted Dr Majekodunmi, the Head of Clinical Services at the institution.

He said that following the sanction of the nursing student, a purported public outcry and cyberbullying of the senior doctor by members of the nursing association ensued.

The chairman said that the nurses allegedly went on a protest on July 18, where they locked the hospital gate, preventing staff, patients and visitors from entering or exiting the premises for some hours.

Ogunjimi strongly condemned the cyberbullying and online harassment of its members.

He added that “such conduct is not only unethical and defamatory but also represents an orchestrated attempt to intimidate a senior doctor and tarnish his reputation”.

“The NMA, Ogun branch, views these actions as deliberate attempts to politicise disciplinary processes, destabilise hospital leadership, and erode professional standards.

“Such is not acceptable and must not be allowed to fester in any healthcare institution

“The NMA also strongly condemned the cyberbullying, online harassment and name-calling directed at Majekodunmi on social media platforms.

“The association will not hesitate to support legal action to protect the integrity and dignity of its members.

“We urge relevant authorities to investigate and prosecute all individuals involved in this unlawful behaviour,” he said.

On the age-long rivalry between doctors and nurses, Ogunjimi said the concept is very clear and is for every profession to be at the right place at the right time, doing the right thing.

