Ekiti dissolves traditional council, appoints new chairman

The Ekiti Government has dissolved the State Council of Traditional Rulers, chaired by the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro.

The dissolution is contained in a statement signed by Victor Ogunje, the Special Adviser on media to the deputy governor, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

The statement said that the government’s action was sequel to the expiration of the council, whose two year tenure expires on July 31, 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the council was inaugurated on July 31, 2023 by Gov. Biodun Oyebanji.

The statement said the state government has appointed the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, as the new chairman of the council.

Oba Adu will succeed the outgoing chairman of the council and Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro.

The statement said that the date for the swearing-in of the chairman, which will be performed by the governor, would be announced later.

It appreciated the immediate past chairman and members of his council for their patriotism in partnering the state government, not only to protect the traditional institution, but to raise the bar of governance in Ekiti State.

The statement also congratulated the new chairman and wished him a rewarding tenure.

