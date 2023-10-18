NUC approves distance learning programme for Igbinedion varsity 

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted the Igbinedion University Okada, Edo, approval to begin the Open and Distance Learning Programme (ODLP).

This approval is contained in a statement issued Wednesday in Benin.

The institution’s Public Relations Unit explained that the development followed a successful resource verification visit by the regulatory body.

“The Open and Distance Learning Programme aims to provide flexible and accessible learning opportunities to a wider range of students who may not be able to attend traditional on-campus classes.

“This initiative aligns with Igbinedion University’s commitment to expanding educational access and ensuring quality learning experiences,” said the statement.

With the NUC’s approval, it said that the private university was set to offer a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines, starting with B.Sc. Accounting.

The statement said in part: “This will enable individuals from different backgrounds and geographical locations to pursue their educational aspirations without the constraints of time and space.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and pedagogical approaches, Igbinedion University Okada aims to provide a rich and interactive learning environment for distance learners.

Also Read:

“Students will benefit from comprehensive course materials, virtual classrooms, online support services, and opportunities for collaborative learning”.

IUO, established on May 10, 1999, by Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, is the first licensed private university in Nigeria.