 NSCDC arrests 21 cult suspects in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Nasarawa State Command, said it arrested 21 suspected members of cult groups in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Jerry Victor and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The statement said the suspects were picked up at various locations in Lafia, the state capital.

It said the operation was carried out by the men of the Command after credible information was received about their nefarious activities in the state. Their activities were responsible for the death of one Musa at Rimi-Uku Doma road in Lafia, on Sunday, 12th November, 2023.

The statement said the State Commandant Abbas Bappa Muhammad deployed men of the intelligence department across the nooks and crannies of Lafia metropolis with the sole purpose of fishing out the criminals, whose activities in recent times have become worrisome as residents no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

The NSCDC boss said, “Cultism has been a major concern in Nigeria, with its negative impact on the society, especially among young people. Cult groups often engage in various criminal activities, such as violence, robbery, drug trafficking, and even murder. These activities pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of individuals and the communities, the NSCDC in Nasarawa State Command will not rest until these criminals are apprehended and face full wrath of the law, he said.

“The recent arrests made by the gallant men of the NSCDC in Nasarawa State demonstrate our commitment to tackling this issue head-on. Through intelligence gathering and strategic operations, our men were able to identify and apprehend members of different cult groups in Lafia the state capital.”

“This successful operation has been attributed to the dedication and professionalism of the officers involved. The arrested cultists are currently in custody and will face the full weight of the law. This will send a strong message to other cult groups and potential recruits that their activities will not be tolerated in the state. It also serves as a deterrent to those who might consider engaging in cult-related activities.”

In addition to the arrests, the NSCDC in Nasarawa State has also intensified its efforts to prevent and mitigate cult activities. “We have increased our patrols in vulnerable areas, conducted awareness campaigns, and collaborated with other stakeholders, such as schools, religious and community leaders, to discourage involvement in cultism.

“The NSCDC’s efforts in combating cultism will not develop cold feet as the command is strategizing new methods to mitigate the reoccurrences of identified crimes, this will play a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in Nasarawa State. However, it is important to recognize that eradicating cultism requires a multi-faceted approach,” he added.