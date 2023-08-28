NRC MD for questioning over non-payment of security officers’ allowances, others

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Edentalen Okhiria, might be sanctioned for his alleged failure to pay the allowances of security officers attached to the agency.

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Idu Train Station in Abuja.

During the visit on Sunday, Alkali, who personally inspected the coaches on the Kaduna-Abuja train route, discovered several issues that needed urgent attention.

Alkali said: “I received a complaint from the security escorts that in the last five months their allowances were not paid and I am happy that the MD of NRC is appearing before the Ministry on Tuesday to brief.

“So, if he comes, I am now well informed the lifts and escalators aren’t working, which makes it very difficult for the elderly and the disabled persons to use the train for travelling.

“Therefore, he would explain why disciplinary action wouldn’t be taken against him.”