NOA partners NIMC to sensitise public on national identity card

Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General of National Orientation Agency says the agency is collaborating with the National Identity Management Commission to sensitise the public to enrol in the national Identity system.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Abari said it has become empirical to embark on massive sensitisation of citizens for them to understand the importance of enrolling in the identity management system.

He stressed that the multiplication of sources where there are different organisations collating data differently was not healthy to achieve a central database.

Abari said: “We have to take the campaign to the grassroots because when it comes to getting bio-data of citizens, some people begin to suspect that it is for political purpose or taxes.

“We are poised to change this perception; sharing flyers and talking on TV and radio alone is not enough. Talking to them directly by their own people will help convince them.

“The information will have credibility because the person giving them the information will be their own son or daughter.

“In also changing their mindset, the identity number should be the main thing not the card, because the number is what make the difference; that is what is captured.”

The NOA boss said that information about outlets for enrolment was also important, adding that people come from far distance to the NIMC headquarters because they are not informed about other outlets.

Abari emphasised that local government secretariats, places of worship and community halls could also be used as enrolment centres to encourage residents to participate.

He said: “Even on market days, enrolment can be done; these are the areas of partnership we would like to have with NIMC; we have provided several outlets for other government agencies.

“We can do same for NIMC to encourage massive enrolment in the National Identity Management System. It will also help in harmonisation of database of the various agencies.”

Responding, Aliyu Aziz, the Director-General of NIMC, said that the agency would leverage on both government and private sector to achieve its mandate.

He assured that agency would create more enrolment centres across the country.

Aziz said: “We will involve the State and Local Governments in getting bio-data of the citizens.

“We are also be collaborating with banks across the country to get Bank Verification Number of citizens to enrich our database. About three million of them are being processed.

“We hope to enrol additional 50 million Nigerians before the end of 2018 and also scale up the number of centres from 900 to 4,000.”

The NIMC director-general said those that lost their slips could come back for a reprint at the cost of N500, adding the agency also carries out authentification and modification of data.

According to him, the National Identity Number of a person cannot be given to another instead it can only be rested when the person is dead.

He explained that the agency is also relying on National population Commission for death and birth registration.

He explained that the commission has started enrolling children between the ages of zero to 16.

However, Aziz said that either of the parents of the child needs to register so the child could be captured under the parent.

He said: “But when the child is above 16, he or she will come back for an update.”

The News Agency of Nigeria also reports that newsmen were taken on a brief tour to the Network Operating System, Central System Storage, Cooling and Cards Process units of NIMC during the visit.