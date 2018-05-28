Birth attendant arrested for allegedly operating baby factory

The police in Lagos have arrested a 50-year-old traditional birth attendant for allegedly operating a centre where babies were born and sold to members of the public.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, told newsmen on Monday that the suspect was arrested after allegedly selling one of the newborns for N250, 000.

He said that at the baby factory, located at No. 96, Bunmi Ajakaiye Street, Ajangbadi, pregnant women were induced and their babies sold after birth.

Edgal said: “On the strength of intelligence information, the DPO of Ajangbadi Division led operatives to the compound where the suspect was found administering intravenous injection (drip) to one Uju Nnamdi who claimed to be sick and five months pregnant.

“When search was conducted, a set of drip-water bags and other related drugs were recovered. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that she is not a medical doctor but a traditional birth attendant.

“She claimed that a 17-year-old girl was induced and she delivered a baby boy which she sold for N250, 000.

“The said baby buyer was arrested, the baby retrieved and taken to the hospital while the said mother of the baby is being trailed for possible arrest. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing.”

The baby and the suspect were paraded before newsmen.

In another development, a 51-year-old man was arrested for defiling his six-year-old daughter.

Edgal said the suspect, a resident of Modupe Street, off Balogun Street, Ikeja, was reported to the police by a faith-based organization for putting his fingers in his daughter’s private part.

He said the Gender Section of the Command found that the suspect brought the girl to Lagos from Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom where she was living with her mother, sometime in January.

The CP said that investigation revealed that the suspect usually keep the child with a carer anytime he was going to work.

He said: “However, on May 23 when the suspect came to pick up his daughter, the little girl refused to follow him. When asked why she doesn’t want to follow her father, she narrated the sexual ordeal she is going through in the hands of her father.”

Edgal said the suspect, however, blamed his deeds on the devil and the suspects would soon be charged to court.