NIS opens passport office in Ikorodu

The Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Caroline Wuraola Adepoju, on Friday assured Nigerians that they would get their passports within three weeks of submitting their applications.

She gave the assurance while inaugurating a new passport office in Igbogbo community in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Adepoju said passports would now be processed and issued speedily, provided applicants submit all the required details in their applications.

She advised the public to ensure that they renew their passports six months before its expiration to avoid problems while applying for visas to some countries.

Adepoju thanked the people of Igbogbo for their support and for providing all that was needed to start operation in the area.

She said: “I thank the traditional ruler and the people of Igbogbo for their support and for ensuring the realisation of this project.

“This is my first assignment after my confirmation as the substantive Controller General of Nigeria Immigration Service.

“I want to advise the public to ensure they renew their passport six months before expiration to avoid being denied a visa by some countries.”

Speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the establishment of the passport office in Igbogbo would improve service delivery to Nigerians and save the people of Igbogbo and environs the stress of traveling far to obtain their passports.

Sanwoolu, represented by Ibrahim Layode, Commissioner for Home Affairs, said the role of Immigration in any country could not be overemphasised.

He said that the establishment of the passport front office in Igbogbo was a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to providing world class immigration services in line with global standards.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, Olusesan Daini, urged the CGI to consider expanding operations at the new passport front office.

Daini said the council would synergise with the NIS to ensure the edifice was maintained.

“We will also improve our security architecture to ensure the office is secure,” he promised.

He said the new passport office was a welcome development as residents would no longer have to travel far to obtain or renew their passports.

Daini said: “The establishment of this passport front office in Igbogbo will improve commercial activities.

“The council will also improve its security architecture to provide adequate security in the area.”

The Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, Oba Orimadegun Kasali ,who spoke on behalf of all the traditional rulers in Ikorodu Division, said he was very happy that the passport front office was established in his domain.

Kasali added that it would go a long way in improving commercial activities in the area.

The Adeboruwa commended all those who facilitated the establishment of the passport office in the community.

He said: “I cannot say how happy I am today.

“In fact, this office will put Igbogbo community on the world map.

Also Read:

“I appreciate everybody that has contributed in one way or the other to make this a success, especially the family that donated the land.

“I am glad that Igbogbo passport office has come stay.”