NIMASA speaks on allegation of nepotism, releases details of top staff

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has reacted to a report of nepotism in its recruitment of top staff of the agency.

The reaction was contained in a statement issued by its Assistant Director of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, on Monday.

The reaction, titled: “NIMASA structure based on merit and professionalism,” reads in full:

Our attention has been drawn to a publication in an online medium “Ships and Ports” with allegations of nepotism against the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA under the leadership of Dr. Bashir Jamoh OFR. I wish to state categorically that this publication is subjective, smirking mischief, skewed to achieve the goals of the fabricator, and meant to mislead Nigerians.

It is worthy of note that the Agency’s approved organogram has 9 directorates and 11 autonomous units. At present NIMASA has 12 Directors with all but one of them promoted under Jamoh’s administration. The breakdown shows that 5 are from South South, 3 from South West, 2 from South East and 1 each from North East and North West. We wish to put on record that the two Directors promoted this year were both from Southern Nigeria. This implies that the ratio of the Agency’s Director from South to North is 10:2, representing over 83% Southern Directors, as against less than 17% Northern Directors.

The Directors of Marine Environment Management Department, Special Duties, Data Management Services, Deep Blue and Secretary General of Abuja MoU are all from the South South geopolitical zone. The South West has Directors of Internal Audit, SERVICOM, and Maritime Labour Services Western Zone, while the Directors of Cabotage and Planning and Research Departments are from the South East. The North East and North West have one Director each, heading the Western Zonal Region and the Reform Coordination Unit respectively.

It is imperative to note that competent professionals from Southern Nigeria are heading seven (7) out of the eleven (11) autonomous Units of the Agency including the Agency’s spokesperson who is from South-South geopolitical Zone.

While we urge media practitioners to always cross check their facts before going to press, the allusion by Messrs Ships and Ports that the Agency has an office in Jos, Plateau State is misleading. This is a misrepresentation of facts, which is capable of misinforming the public, as the Agency has never operated an office in Plateau State.