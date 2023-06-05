Cross River Governor appoints NUJ Chairman as CPS

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Emmanuel Ogbeche, has been named the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State.

The development was announced on Monday in a statement that also contained other appointments by the Governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the announcement was made in a press release by Dr. Innocent Eteng, Permanent Secretary, General Administration, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

In the press statement, which was made available to newsmen in Calabar, the state capital, the Governor also named Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh as the Secretary to the State Government.

The release, which said the appointments take immediate effect, further named Emmanuel Ironbar as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Similarly, Out also announced the setting up of a 21-member special task force on anti-deforestation with Charles Ikpeme and Pius Abang as Chairman and Secretary respectively.