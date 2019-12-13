Twenty-three teams in the Nigeria Basketball Federation-organised Total National Men Division 1 league will battle for honour and promotion slots to the Premier Division on January 20, 2020.

According to information released by the Secretary General of the NBBF, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, in a letter addressed to the clubs, the teams will converge on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to battle for the title.

Divided into the traditional Atlantic Conference and Savannah Conference, nine teams will compete in the Atlantic conference made up of teams from the South West, South South and South East geopolitical zones, while the 14 teams from North East, North Central and North West make up the Savannah Conference.

In the Atlantic Conference of the Total National Men Division 1 league, Air Force Warriors (Lagos) will slug it out against O.S. Lions (Oshogbo), T. Joba (Akwa Ibom), Comets (Lagos), Police Bombers (Lagos), Impression Academy (Asaba), Brave Heart (Calabar), Camac (Bayelsa) and Oilers (Lagos).

In the Savannah Conference, Apa Flames (Otukpo), Dashon Mambas (Abuja0, Kano Pyramid (Kano), Zamfara Shooters (Gusau), Yobe Desert Warriors (Damaturu), AHIP Giants (Kano) and All Stars (Abuja) have all been invited.

Others include Jewel Bulls (Gombe), Prison Reformers (Abuja), Taraba Hurricanes (Jalingo), African Patriots (Kaduna), Gboko City Chief (Gboko), Golden Touch (Nasarawa) and Federal Road Safety Corps completes the teams.

Teams are expected to arrive on January 19, 2019 before the Technical meeting and Total National Men Division 1 league matches the next day.

The league will last for a week, with teams departing on January 27, 2019.