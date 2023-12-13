NBA urges members to pay dues

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja, Adam Okeke, has urged members of the Unity Bar who are yet to pay their branch dues to do so.

Okeke made the call in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the presentation of the end of the year package to the first 200 members who paid their 2023 branch dues.

Okeke pledged to sustain support to members of the Unity Bar towards a successful practice .

He stated: “The branch officers approved the novel initiative to encourage members who pay their annual branch dues.

“The beneficiaries were divided into three categories, first 100 young lawyers that paid their branch dues, six lawyers with disability and first 94 lawyers who are not young lawyers.

“It is our own way of giving back to our members and appreciating them for their support.

“In the words of Paul Newman (American Actor, Film Director, Race car driver, philanthropist and entrepreneur) “I’m not running for sainthood. I just happen to think that in life we need to be a little like the farmer, who puts back into the soil what he takes out.

“We want to assure our members that this initiative will be sustained, we want to use this opportunity to encourage members who did not qualify this year to endeavour to pay their branch dues early in 2024 to qualify’’.

Okeke advised the recipients to strive to be men and women of good character, if they must succeed in life, and to follow the rules and ethics of the profession.

One of the recipients, Isaiah Bozimo, SAN, while thanking the branch for the laudable initiative, requested the Chairman of the branch to use his discretion to give his own package to a young lawyer.

Also, one of the young recipients, Zullaihat Ohiare thanked the Unity Bar for the gesture that made the end of the year special for her.

“I am thrilled over the year-end package.

“The thoughtful contents of the package not only celebrate the culmination of a remarkable year in the Unity Bar but also create a sense of connection and appreciation for the branch that has been a constant source of inspiration” Ohiare said.