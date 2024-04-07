MultiChoice unveils judges for Nigerian Idol as Season 9 get premiere date

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled a new panel of judges and announced the dates for the premiere of the 9th season of Africa’s most prestigious music talent show, the Nigerian Idol.

The trio of Omawumi, Ric Hassani and 9ice will be judging contestants at the highly anticipated Nigerian Idol Season 9.

Omawumi, a guest judge on the Nigerian Idol panel in Season 7 of the show, is set to bring the value of her illustrious career, spanning over a decade, to bear as a judge in the ninth season of the show.

She will be joined by internationally acclaimed artiste, Ric Hassani, a first time judge who is poised to share his invaluable insights and experiences with contestants, empowering them to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Completing the trio is 9ice, a trailblazing artist renowned for his masterful storytelling and timeless hits in Yoruba language.

With a career spanning over two decades, 9ice is keen to bring his wealth of knowledge and perspective to the table as a judge, offering contestants a glimpse into the intricacies of the music industry.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head Content and Channels: West Africa, MultiChoice, also shared her thoughts on the upcoming season: “Nigerian Idol has continuously set the standard for music talent shows in Africa, and Season 9 promises to be no exception. With Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and 9ice on board, viewers can expect unparalleled talent, excitement, and entertainment.

“We are proud to showcase the immense musical prowess that Nigeria has to offer and look forward to another unforgettable season.”

Nigerian Idol Season 9, with its theme: “Let Your Dreams Take Flight,” is set to premiere on April 21 at 7 pm on all Africa Magic Channels: Showcase (DStv ch. 151, GOtv ch. 12), and Family (DStv ch. 154, GOtv ch. 2) and will undoubtedly captivate audiences with its electrifying live performances from May 26, 2024.