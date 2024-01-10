Morocco elected into UN Human Rights Council 

The kingdom of Morocco has been elected to the Presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2024.

This according to a press release, happened during a vote held on Wednesday, in Geneva.

Out of the 47 members of the Council, 30 supported Morocco’s candidacy compared to that of South Africa, which only received 17 votes.

Morocco’s election, for the first time in its history, to the presidency of the UN body, expresses an acknowledgment by the international community of the farsighted vision of His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, in protecting and promoting human rights.

The release said: “Indeed, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, Morocco has, in fact, made the irreversible choice of enshrining the rule of law and safeguarding human rights. This choice, enshrined in the 2011 Constitution, results in a continuous momentum of reforms aimed, in particular, at consolidating democracy, gender equality, social and territorial justice, the effectiveness of human rights, inclusive participation and youth empowerment.

“The Kingdom’s election, thanks to the adherence of a large number of countries from all regions of the world, and despite the mobilisation of Algeria and South Africa to counter it, also reveals the trust and credibility inspired by Morocco’s external action under the Royal Impetus in Africa, on the international stage and in the multilateral system”.

The Kingdom of Morocco, which makes a recognized contribution within the Human Rights Council, particularly in the founding development processes of this body, is delighted with the trust placed in it, the release affirmed.

The release added that the Kingdom considers the election as a strong signal from the international community for its constructive approach and its unifying leadership on key subjects including interfaith dialogue, tolerance and the fight against racial hatred, the right to a healthy and sustainable environment, migrants’ rights and the impact of new technologies.

During its Presidency, the Kingdom will remain faithful to the line it has set itself during its three mandates within the Human Rights Council, always favouring dialogue and consensus.

It pledged to actively continue, with the Council’s members and all regional Groups, to strengthen and promote the important body of the UN human rights system.