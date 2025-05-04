Missing Babcock varsity student, Oladipupo Siwajuola, found

Oladipupo Siwajuola, a student of Babcock University reportedly missing for the past three days, has been found.



The Eagle Online reports that Fijabi Omotayo, mother of the missing Babcock University student, had called on the Ogun State government and the institution to help locate her son whose whereabouts was unknown.



Mrs Fijabi made this call amid tears during a Facebook live session on Saturday, stating that she was unable to locate her son, Siwajuola, for more than three days after dropping him off at the private institution located in Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State last Sunday.



She said, “Members of the public should please help tell Babcock University to produce my son. I dropped him off at the school myself on Sunday evening, but for the past three days, I have not been able to sleep as I cannot find my son.



“I was even at the school yesterday and they said that’s how students behave sometimes, that they might be within the school premises but hiding themselves… Babcock University should please help find my son.”



In an earlier post, the distraught mother stated: “Babcock University, Ilishan, could you please inform me about the whereabouts of my son, Oladipupo Siwajuola? Can you explain why Lampard and Tobi, who were the last to see him, are being shielded? It has been over 72 hours since I last spoke to my son.



“I personally dropped him off at school on Monday, April 27, as I always do, and I have been unable to locate him since then.

“Please provide information about my son’s whereabouts. My family and I should not suffer due to your lack of accountability. My son is not a piece of furniture.”



In a reaction to the post, the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on New Media, Emmanuel Ojo, said he had spoken to the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, who had also contacted the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, regarding the incident.



Ojo said, “Madam Fijabi Oyindamola Omotayo, I just got off the phone with the State Commissioner for Education, who had earlier spoken with the Vice-Chancellor of the university to find out what is going on and what has been done so far.



“According to the VC, this is the first time he’s heard about the issue. He now has your son’s name, picture, the videos you’ve shared, and some other relevant updates. He has assured us that he will look into the matter immediately.



“Security agencies are also involved, and by God’s grace, this will be resolved positively and soon.”



In the same vein, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the university, Dr Joshua Suleiman, on Saturday, confirmed that the school’s security department had commenced an investigation into the worrying development.



Suleiman said, “The school is aware of the case. It is being handled by our security department and is under investigation.”



The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, also weighed in saying, “The woman just reported this case to the police today and we are already investigating the matter. We have been trying to get in touch with the university, so we are on it.



Giving an update via a post on her Facebook timeline on Sunday afternoon, Mrs Fijabi said her son has been found



“My son has been found,” she wrote, without providing further details.

