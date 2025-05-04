Mother cries out after daughter’s hair went missing in school

A mother has raised the alarm after her daughter’s hair mysteriously went missing at school, which she identified as Divine Heritage, Akingbile, Ibadan, Oyo state.



The heartbroken mother shared her pain on social media after finding out that a part of her daughter’s hair was scraped and no explanation or account was provided for what happened.



According to the woman, she took her daughter to school, and when she returned to pick her up, she noticed that her hair was scraped.



In a trending video, she also revealed that the school proprietress also threatened her with legal action following a confrontation.



Sharing her pain online, the sad mother said: “My daughter’s hair went missing after dropping her at school, Divine Heritage, Akingbile, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Nigerians, please help me, the school proprietress instead of calling to talk to us and take the matter up, she sent a lawyer to intimidate, threaten and harass us.”



She further expressed her worries, “This is a child God gave to me after having two stillbirths…. I really can’t tell how many medical tests and mountains I climbed before having this one which makes the third CS.



“Now my only child’s hair is missing after dropping her at school. And the school is not even remorseful but rather they sent a lawyer to threaten us.



“Divine Heritage School, Akingbile, Ibadan, I demand an explanation on what happened to my daughter’s hair.



“How can I drop my daughter in your care and you claim you know nothing about how the hair went missing? she queried.

