Another Peter Obi’s ally Oseloka Obaze dumps Labour Party

Oseloka Obaze, a key ally of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has dumped the party.

This is coming after two months when Valentine Ozigbo resigned from the party.

Obaze announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the LP chairman in Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru LGA of Anambra state.

Obaze, a former United Nations diplomat, served as secretary to the Anambra state government under Obi.

He worked closely with Obi as a political adviser and chieftain of the party until his resignation.

Obaze said he was leaving the LP to protest the conduct of the party’s April 5 governorship primary election in Anambra.

He said, “By virtue of this letter, I hereby tender my resignation from the Labour Party (LP),.

“The processes, conduct and outcome of the Labour Party governorship primaries held on April 5, 2025, in Awka, were fraught with outright irregularities, bordering on fraud and criminality.

“It was not in tandem with either the party’s constitution and espoused core values or true tenets of democracy. “As such, I hereby disassociate myself henceforth from the Labour Party.”

