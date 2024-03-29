Massive leap announced in Nigeria’s podcast listenership, gospel music streaming 

Spotify, a global streaming platform, says Nigeria’s podcast listenership and gospel music streams have increased from 2022 to 2024 by 482 percent and 1228 percent respectively.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, disclosed this on Friday in a statement she issued.

The statement was issued in celebration of Easter.

Okumu said: “The growth in Gen Z’s engagement with gospel content on Spotify is a testament to its growing popularity.

“Spotify data reveals a significant rise in both podcast listenership and gospel music streams in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, podcast listenership has increased by 482 percent and for gospel music streams, there is an increase of 1228 percent.

“For Kenya, we have increase in podcast listenership at 69 percent and on gospel music streams, we have an increase of 365 percent.

“For podcast listenership in South Africa, we have an increase of 44 percent and in Ghana, we have 85 percent.

“And for gospel music streams in South Africa, we recorded 288 per cent increase while in Ghana, there is a 329 per cent increase.”

According to Okomu, enthusiasm is further reflected in the creation of user-generated playlists.

She said this had Nigeria boasting of over 140,000, South Africa surpassing 470,000, Kenya exceeding 70,000, and Ghana with more than 45,000 gospel playlists curated by Gen Z users.

She added: “Easter is upon us! This year, Spotify is creating a dedicated haven, an Easter gospel hub, ‘He is Risen’ for all those seeking connection, spiritual enrichment, and joyful celebration.

“It promises to be fun while also offering a spiritually ethereal experience for lovers of the Christian faith.

“The Spotify Easter ‘He is Risen’ hub is your one-stop shop for all things gospel.

“It is a treasure trove of playlists overflowing with lenten selections for quiet reflection, vibrant Christian and Gospel music from across Africa.

“Individuals can dive deeper with a selection of enriching podcasts of sermons, bible study sessions, daily devotions and prayers from inspiring preachers that will fuel your faith journey and keep your spirit strong.”