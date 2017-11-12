Mahrez challenge delights Ola Aina 

Hull City’s on-loan Chelsea defender Ola Aina looks set to return to the club full of confidence following his full debut for Nigeria.

The City man made his first start for the Super Eagles when they took on Algeria in a World Cup qualifier.

The match pitted Aina against Algeria’s star man Riyad Mahrez, with Aina tasked with trying to keep the Leicester City player quiet.

The fact that Mahrez was taken off after 63 minutes suggests it was job done for the 21-year-old.

Delighted to get his first 90 minutes under his belt for his country, Aina was also pleased with how he handled the threat of Mahrez.

“It was a happy moment for me. I got my first 90 minutes for Nigeria. It was a good game, I think I played a good game,” said Aina.

“It was a tough game as well because Algeria are not a weak side. I was up against Mahrez as well for the majority of the game and it was a good challenge for me because the world knows how good of a player he is and for me to be able to defend as well as I did against Mahrez I was happy.”