Lagos Women Run gets new champion

The defending champion of the Lagos Women Run, Fadekemi Olunde, was at the weekend dethroned by Olamide Adeseun who won the 2017 Run and emerged new champion when she breasted the tape at 41 minutes 4 seconds, a far cry from last year’s record of 40 minutes 30 seconds in the 10 kilometre Run.

Adeseun, who was last year’s first runners up, got a cash prize of N500,000 for emerging champion in the 2017 edition.

Olunde, who finished second place at a time of 41 minutes 53 seconds, got N100,000, while Faustina Ogu, who finished at 43 minutes 10 seconds placed third, got N50,000 cash reward.

Three thousand runners participated in the 2017 Lagos Women Run, which was flagged off 7am at the second gate of the National Stadium, Lagos on Saturday by the First Lady of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode, who was represented by Olajumoke Saliu.

The Coordinator of the Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, expressed delight on the massive turn out of runners, which cuts across women from different walks of life.