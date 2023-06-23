LUTH matriculates 200 students

No fewer than 200 students matriculated in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)’s first joint matriculation from three schools of the university Friday.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LUTH, Prof. Wasui Adeyemo, was represented by the University’s Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Ayodeji Oluwole.

The three schools that carried out their matriculation included the School of Health Information Management, College of Nursing Sciences and Federal School of Biomedical Engineering.

Adeyemo said: “he was happy that the university matriculated about 210 students from the three combined schools, of which he said, were very important schools in the health sector.

“Nurses can work anywhere in the world and they are very important in the health system.

“Likewise, we don’t have a lot of biomedical engineers in Nigeria.

“So, these are unique students that are carving a niche for themselves in the Health Information Sector.

“So, we are happy that we have the opportunity to train as many students as we can in health because as we empower them, we have also empowered their family,” he said.

Adeyemo said that he was optimistic that the new government would put in place certain conditions that would make the profession more attractive and discourage medical practitioners from travelling out for greener pastures.

“Unfortunately, we have no control over those who seek greener pastures elsewhere.

However, brain drain can eventually be turned to brain gain later, when they bring back their experiences from foreign countries.

“I am sure the new government will do a lot in improving the health sector and we will see a bit of retention of our medical practitioners as time goes on.

“I pray that our matriculating students will understand the value that they are going to add to the country and to the world at large in years to come,” the CMD said.

The Registrar, Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, advised the students to be diligent and obedient to the rules and regulations governing the university.

The Registrar was represented by Oluwakemi Awosanya, Assistant Director, JAMB, Lagos Office.

Oloyede said that LUTH had two gates bordering between Idi-Araba and Mushin communities, therefore, urged students to always stay within the premises of the school and avoid keeping late nights.

“You are here to learn and make the best of the opportunity.

“Be of good character, attend your classes regularly and you will be glad you did so,” the registrar said.

Also, Adebowale Nejo, Head of Schools Administration Department, LUTH, said that the student loan recently signed by President Bola Tinubu would avail poor families the opportunity to give their children education.

Nejo advised the students to set goals for themselves knowing that they were here for a purpose which must be achieved at a stipulated time.

“Those who want to get the best out of education should set a goal to work hard and be prayerful, then, the sky will be their limit.

“This is just the beginning for our matriculating students and we expect all of them back in a few years for their graduation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olanrewaju Quadri, a student of biomedical engineering said that he was elated to be matriculating.

He said that there were new opportunities in the field of biomedical engineering regarding data and information technology, which he said he intended to make a difference.

Also, Joy Okowa from the School of Health Information Management, said she was happy because she had been waiting for the admission for a long time.

“I will ensure to abide by the rules and regulations of LUTH so that I can make myself, my parents and the nation proud in the nearest future,” she said.

The Registrar, Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, advised the students to be diligent and obedient to the rules and regulations governing the University.

The Registrar was represented by Oluwakemi Awosanya, Asst. Director, JAMB, Lagos Office.

Oloyede said that LUTH had two gates bordering between Idi-araba and Mushin communities, therefore, urged students to always stay within the premises of the school and avoid keeping late nights.

“You are here to learn and make the best of the opportunity.

“Be of good character, attend your classes regularly and you will be glad you did so,” the registrar said.

Also, Adebowale Nejo, Head of Schools Administration Department, LUTH, said that the student loan recently signed by President Bola Tinubu would avail poor families the opportunity to give their children education.

Nejo advised the students to set goals for themselves knowing that they were here for a purpose which must be achieved at a stipulated time.

“Those who want to get the best out of education should set a goal to work hard and be prayerful, then, the sky will be their limit.

“This is just the beginning for our matriculating students and we expect all of them back in a few years for their graduation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olanrewaju Quadri, a student of biomedical engineering said that he was elated to be matriculating.

He said that there were new opportunities in the field of biomedical engineering regarding data and information technology, which he said he intended to make a difference.

Also, Joy Okowa from the School of Health Information Management, said she was happy because she had been waiting for the admission for a long time.

“I will ensure to abide by the rules and regulations of LUTH so that I can make myself, my parents and the nation proud in the nearest future,” she said.