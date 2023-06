The heavy rain which fell in FCT Abuja Friday has resulted in ravaging flood in the capital city.

Reports said flood trapped unspecified numbers of people in their houses at the Trade Moore area of Lugbe in FCT.

This is due to hours of ceaseless rainfall.

Footages of video on social media show the submerged structures and some helpless residents watching.

Recall that NiMet early Friday forecasts cloudy weather and thunderstorms in some northern and southern parts of the country. NTA