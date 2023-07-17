Lagos Task Force  clears traders under Apongbon Bridge 

828 828

The Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) said it has carried out an all night raid to clear illegal structures and business centres under Apongbon Bridge, Lagos Island.

The agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday, in Lagos.

Abdulraheem said that the operation, which was carried out between Sunday night and Monday morning, was done in response to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive after opening the burnt Apongbon Bridge.

He said that all traders were cleared from under the bridges in order to forestall recurrence of any environmental mishap that could lead to loss of lives and property.

The spokesperson said that the operation was led by the chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

“The action was carried out following the reopening of Eko Bridge by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after it had been shut for 15 months due to a fire outbreak that occurred due to the activities of traders clustered under the bridge.

“The agency has to take the step at all the strategic locations where the activities of street traders pose a major threat to the environment and general well being of Lagos residents.

“The chairman appealed to all traders to relocate their activities to the complex provided by the state government and desist from carrying out activities that are counterproductive to the state,” he said.

Abdulraheem pointed out that achieving a Mega City status as enshrined in the THEMES agenda of the state government was a collective effort, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure its sustenance.

He said that the agency would carry out enforcement exercises on a daily basis to ensure it achieved its aim, warning that anyone found going against the law would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The spokesperson said the agency also carried out similar raids against traders who displayed their goods indiscriminately on the highways, roadsides, kerbs and railway tracks across various parts of the metropolis.

He said the operation was carried out simultaneously at different places where they had earlier sensitised the people and served them quit notice, especially those at Oshodi rail track.

“Our warnings have been sent out to them for as long as two years ago, but they don’t listen. We served notices at Fagba, where some people built shanties, kiosks, from Fagba to Pen Cinema and Isokoko.

“Their trade on the roads have shortchanged motorists and pedestrians, who should enjoy free movement along that axis.

“It is completely unfair to all Lagos residents and we will make sure that they are all cleared out with immediate effect,” he said