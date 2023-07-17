Lagos Police Command intercepts N13m cache of illicit drugs, arrests two suspects

828 828

The Lagos State Police Command said it has intercepted substances suspected to be Indian Hemp valued at about N13 million and arrested two suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement Monday.

Hundeyin said that operatives from the Aswani Division carried out the arrest Wednesday at about 11.56 p.m., during a routine stop-and-search.

He said that the two suspects (names withheld) were arrested with the drugs in a Toyota Sienna car with Reg. No. KJA 118 HV.

“The suspects and exhibit have since been transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the general public of adequate security of lives and property.

“He promises to sustain the fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in the state,” he said.