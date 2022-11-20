Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

The Lafia Emirate Council in Nasarawa State has stripped Musa-Isa Mustapha-Agwai of the traditional title of Ubangarin Lafia, with immediate effect.

The Ubangarin Lafia is the third in the hierarchy of the traditional title holders in the Nasarawa State Emirate.

A statement issued in Lafia by Rayanu Isa, Secretary of the Emirate Council, said the decision was taken at a meeting of the council on Saturday.

Musa-Isa, who is the son of the late Emir of Lafia, Mustapha-Agwai, has been replaced by Usman Isa-Baba as the new Ubangarin Lafia.

Isa-Baba was until his elevation the Dangaladiman Lafia.

According to the Council Secretary, no reason was given for the sack, “but however, the removal was with immediate effect”.





