News

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

The Lafia Emirate Council in Nasarawa State has stripped Musa-Isa Mustapha-Agwai of the traditional title of Ubangarin Lafia, with immediate effect.

The Ubangarin Lafia is the third in the hierarchy of the traditional title holders in the Nasarawa State Emirate.

A statement issued in Lafia by Rayanu Isa, Secretary of the Emirate Council, said the decision was taken at a meeting of the council on Saturday.

Musa-Isa, who is the son of the late Emir of Lafia, Mustapha-Agwai, has been replaced by Usman Isa-Baba as the new Ubangarin Lafia.

Isa-Baba was until his elevation the Dangaladiman Lafia.

According to the Council Secretary, no reason was given for the sack, “but however, the removal was with immediate effect”.



Share.

Related Posts