Lady announces 200 hours sex marathon for Guinness World Record

A Cameroonian lady, Danny Zara, has announced her intention to set a Guinness World Record for the longest sex duration.

In a Facebook post, the lady stated that she intends to have continuous sexual intercourse for 200 hours.

To accomplish the feat, the Cameroonian also said she is seeking the participation of capable individuals who are willing to join her in this endeavour.

According to Zara, the Guinness World Record is aware of the proposed attempt.

She also noted that the process will begin on July 17 and end on July 25 in Limbe, Cameroon.

However, the precise venue for the event will be communicated exclusively to the selected participants.

She wrote: “Ladies and Gentlemen after due confirmation from the Guinness Books of Records I have decided to break a record of the Longest Sex Hour (Sex_Thon), we have been doing great planification for a while now and today we decided to send out the official flyer.

“Planet Cameroon it is time for you to support your own so we can bring this book to our country make Nigeria no help us tear am thanks to my defense team Bella Powers of Bella Powers Voice.

“All we need now are guys that will Volunteer theirselves for this project to be carried out Your girl is Loyal.”

There are unconfirmed reports that a Nigerian holds the records.

The Nigerian, said to be a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, in a viral post on social media, set the record in 2013 at 15 hours, 7 minutes and 23 seconds.