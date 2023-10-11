Nineteen players have arrived Super Eagles camp in Faro, Portugal ahead of international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.
The players in camp as at press time are; Francis Uzoho, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jordan Torunarigha, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Chidozie Awaziem and Bruno Onyemachi.
Others are; Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Victor Osimhen, Sadiq, Terem Moffi, Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Maduka Oloyede and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
Also Read:
- Gov. Makinde commends Amo Farm on agricultural advancement
- Food Security: Gov. Makinde acknowledges Amo Farms input in agriculture growth, ready for partnership
- Chelsea add Osimhen to January transfer list
- International friendlies: Super Eagles camp bubbles in Portugal
- Atiku’s aide knocks BBC over ‘jaundiced’ report
The Super Eagles take on the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in the city of Portimão, Portugal on Friday, 13th October 2023, starting at 5pm before a clash with the Mambas of Mozambique in the same city three days later.
Both encounters have been arranged as tune-up games for the Eagles ahead of the commencement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, in which the three-time African champions host Lesotho’s Crocodiles in Uyo on 17th November before travelling away to play Zimbabwe four days later.