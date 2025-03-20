Immigration set to roll out e-Visa, speaks on its fight against corruption

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it is on the verge of rolling out electronic visas in its bid to reduce inefficiency and curtail corruption in the system.

The Comptroller General of the Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap disclosed this on Thursday while declaring open the 3rd Nationwide Sensitization Campaign on ensuring efficient Service Delivery through Zero Tolerance for Corruption which was held at the Service’s headquarters in Abuja.

The event had as its theme, “Increased Digitalization and Consolidated Innovations for Efficient and Transparent Services”.

In her address, Nandap said the Service is ensuring various measures are put in place to fight systemic corruption, noting that the recent automation of most processes in the Service has reduced human contacts and therefore the chances of corruption is now low.

She said; “The Service is on the verge of introducing an electronic visa (e-Visa) to make it easier for travelers to visit Nigeria.

“This online visa application process is designed to be more efficient and convenient for applicants by eliminating human contact in the application process thereby minimizing the risk of corruption.”

According to her, the anti-corruption event would also be held across all Commands and Formations of the Service.

While she urged the public to hold the Service accountable, Nandap also solicited useful advice, and added that where the Service has also done well, the personnel should be commended.

Highlighting that the NIS plays a pivotal role in National Security, Border Management, and Facilitation of regular Migration, the CGIS added that this immense responsibility implies that her actions significantly impact the image of Nigeria.

On the various anti-corruption initiatives in the Service, Nandap said; “Last year, we made a firm commitment to mitigate corruption in all its forms. It was on this basis that we engaged in an increased digitization and consolidated innovations to improve service delivery and eliminate corruption in the Service.

“One of our flagship initiatives is the Passport Automation Programme. This innovation has significantly reduced the processing time for passports, making it easier and more convenient for Nigerians to obtain their travel documents.

“But that is not all – our automation programme has also eliminated the opportunities for corruption that existed in the manual process, due to increased human interface.

“Another critical component of our anti-corruption strategy is the Contactless Passport Application Process. This innovation enables Nigerians to submit their applications online, eliminating physical contact with our officers. This not only makes the process more efficient but also shut out any avenue for corruption.

“The introduction of e-gates in Nigeria is a significant step towards enhancing security, streamlining airport processes, and improving overall travel experiences.

“These e-gates are designed to facilitate efficient and secure passenger processing, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing the risk of corruption.

“Additionally, the introduction of body cameras by the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS is a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in our operations.

“The use of body cameras is a solution to curb brutality, enhance evidence gathering and documentation, and rebuild public trust in the Service.

“It can provide firsthand evidence in criminal investigations, serving as crucial evidence in legal proceedings and helping to validate witness accounts.

“Our collaboration with Interpol is another key aspect of our anti corruption efforts. By working closely with international law enforcement agencies, we can share intelligence, best practices, and expertise to combat corruption and other transnational crimes.

“Moreover, I am very proud to announce that, of the only five Interpol trainers recently certified for Nigeria, an NIS Officer is among. These further boosts our efforts and commitment to stemming corruption in the system.

“In the same vein, in partnership with National Anti-corruption Agencies such as SERVICOM, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), we are strengthening internal mechanisms to ensure that our Officers imbibe the tenets of Hostmanship and Service Delivery ethics.

“Officers in violation of ethical standards shall face the full wrath of the law”, she added.

