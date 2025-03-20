 Zamfara PDP flays Matawalle for supporting Fubara’s suspension

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has flayed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for supporting the six-month suspension of Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months following the protracted political crisis in the state.

The president also appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, as the state’s administrator to oversee governance.

Following this, Matawalle in a statement on Tuesday by the Ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, said the president’s decisive action was vital for restoring stability to the state’s turbulent political landscape.

The minister noted that the emergency rule was a necessary measure to address the ongoing political crisis, which has “hindered the delivery of democratic governance and the welfare of the people of Rivers State.”

But the PDP chairman in Zamfara State, Jibo Magayaki Jamilu, in a statement, said, “Bello Matawalle’s support for the illegal suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is hardly surprising, given his track record of undermining democratic principles and human rights during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State.

“His accusations against Fubara regarding the demolition of public buildings and disregard for the rule of law are hypocritical at best.

“Matawalle himself sacked democratically elected local government chairmen, unjustifiably removed his deputy; recklessly demolished public buildings (Gusau Hotel, Farida Hospital), and ran the state unilaterally without holding Executive Council Meeting throughout his term.

“Such actions highlight his disregard for the very principles he now claims to uphold.

“The removal of elected officials under the pretext of emergency rule is unconstitutional and unacceptable, and Matawalle, with his history of similar violations, should be the last person to pass judgment on others. He should be ashamed to make such accusations,” the party said.

