BCI Expo to kick off in Lagos

The Business Club, Ikeja has officially announced its highly anticipated Business Expo, scheduled for Tuesday, March 25th, to Thursday, March 27th, at Business Club, 50 Hakeem Balogun Street, Alausa, Ikeja.

The event aims to unite entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts to explore new opportunities, foster partnerships, and share valuable insights regarding business growth and innovation.

It will also provide consumers with the chance to discover and purchase products and services at special discounts, while enabling businesses to connect for partnerships.

The BCI Business Expo aims to support businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises, by offering a platform for networking, learning, and showcasing innovative products and services. This year’s edition will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by experienced industry professionals.

According to the event organisers, the expo will focus on key themes such as digital transformation, access to finance, market expansion, and sustainable business practices. Attendees will also be able to engage with exhibitors and discover cutting-edge solutions that can drive business success.

“We are thrilled to host this event, which will serve as a hub for business excellence and collaboration,” said Dr Adesola Falaiye, BCI President. “The BCI Business Expo is not merely about networking; it is about empowering businesses with the right tools and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

The Business Expo will also provide ample opportunities for startups and SMEs to connect with investors, potential clients, and mentors, helping them to scale their operations and enhance their visibility within the business community.Interested participants can register and learn more about the event by visiting the official expo website at https://appoggio.co.uk/bci-expo/.

