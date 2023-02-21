I’m ready to sacrifice my Senatorial ambition for Obi — Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has expressed his readiness to forfeit his ambition to go to the Senate for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to emerge victorious in the 2023 polls.

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, is seeking to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District.

The Governor, who spoke when he addressed members of the Igbo community in the state on Monday, said: “For me, it’s not even that I’m contesting an election.

“Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State.

“I’ve gone round; they have accepted that they will vote [for] me.

“But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be.

“I know that if [any group of] people are connected in this world, they are the Igbo.

“This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South-East is president.

“So, let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing.

“The youth have told me, my own people have told me – stakeholders here, traditional rulers, party people across party lines.

“Obi’s matter is not about APC or PDP or SDP or any other party.

“It’s about Nigeria.

“That is why when I hear some prominent Igbo personalities castigating Peter Obi for contesting the election [ is it not you people that have been saying you have been marginalised since after the war?

“The opportunity has come today and you’re still complaining.

“What do you want?!

“What are you looking for?

“The whole country – North, South, East, and West – are saying Peter Obi, and you hear some people say: ‘We don’t want it.’

“Haba!

“Those people should be outcasts.”