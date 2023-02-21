The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has said that like other Nigerians, he was also feeling the heat of the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The former two-term Governor of Abia State spoke on a Channels Television programme: “The 2023 Verdict,” on Monday.

Kalu said: “You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house.

“I am suffering.

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food.

“My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day.

“It is a problem to me and to everybody.”