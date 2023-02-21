Polls: Eight university students travelling home die in crash, parent mourns

Eight students of Madonna University, Elele, Rivers State have been reported dead in an auto crash on their way to Taraba State from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

A Facebook user, Matthew Mbam, narrated the tragic event, said to have occurred on Saturday, on his page.

The accident was said to have occurred at TTC/Special Science School Junction, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

Mbam wrote: “While returning from Nwezenyi, Igbeagu, Izzi, Ebonyi State, Nigeria this Sunday evening where I went to pick some people, I met this horrific scene at exactly TTC/Special Science School junction along the trans-Saharan road.

“Seeing the crowd of persons with some Army officers around the burnt vehicle, I decided to park my car by the roadside and came out to find out what happened. I was told that the accident occurred yesterday twilight being Saturday, February 18, 2023.

“After asking some persons there who all declined to tell me what happened, I met the soldiers who accompanied the relatives from Taraba State, directly to ask them what happened with the burnt vehicle.

“They briefed me that the bus was coming from Port-Harcourt, conveying some students from Madonna University with some of the parents who were returning to Taraba State for a break due to the upcoming elections.

“The story further has it that eight students/a parent are the bodies/ashes that were burnt beyond recognition. And about seven persons in bad conditions who are currently at Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, escaped from the bus when it caught fire after having a head-on collision with a Sienna car.”

Ezra Usman, father of one of the deceased students, Grace Usman, also took to Facebook to mourn his daughter.

Usman wrote: “Grace Usman Ezra, I never knew sending you to Madonna University would lead to your untimely death. 18 of you left Madonna for Jalingo yesterday only to hear the news that your bus had (an) accident and caught fire, eight out of 18 came out from the bus. It is well with the 10 of you and the rest that are alive, I pray for your speedy recovery and may God comfort us all that lost our children.”