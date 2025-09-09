Ijaw, Urhobo groups boycott CVR, demand implementation of Supreme Court judgment on Warri Constituency delineation

The Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic groups of Warri Federal Constituency have declared their boycott of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, demanding that the Independent National Electoral Commission must first implement the final report of the Supreme Court-ordered fresh delineation of electoral wards and units in the constituency.

The protesters who stormed the INEC headquarters in large numbers came from Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Areas making up the Federal constituency.

The groups made their position known on Tuesday during a peaceful protest to the INEC headquarters in Abuja where they expressed deep worry over the INEC’s CVR in the area.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “Warri Federal Constituency: No Ward, No Units for CVR”, “CVR Today is Political Fraud in Warri Federal Constituency” and “INEC, Give Us the Final Report.”

Spokesman for the groups, Chief David Reje from the Egbema Clan of Warri North Local Government Areas accused INEC of undermining the constitutional rights of the people by conducting the CVR with the “defunct arrangement” that the Supreme Court had earlier nullified.

Chief Reje expressed their displeasure, noting that despite INEC’s field exercise and stakeholder engagements, which produced a new delineation report in compliance with the apex court judgment, the commission has failed to release and implement the final report.

“Our patience and cooperation are being taken for granted as machinery has been set in place to disenfranchise us from participating in future elections.

“We can no longer wait while our democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court judgment are being eroded,” Chief Reje warned.

The groups said they had travelled from Warri to Abuja to draw INEC’s attention to their plight, warning that they might be compelled to occupy the commission’s premises until their demands were met.

“They described the move as the second phase of their “non-violent struggle to restore political dignity.”

They further noted that they had come under “consistent pressure” from their people and could not guarantee that the agitation would remain contained if INEC continued to ignore the court order.

They demanded that INEC must immediately release and implement the delineation report and the CVR should only proceed on the basis of the newly approved electoral arrangements.

“We shall not stand idly by and watch our democratic rights and franchise frittered away. A stitch in time saves nine,” he maintained.

INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Abdulzuru, in his response assured the Ijaw and Urhobo groups of Warri Federal Constituency that their concerns over the implementation of the Supreme Court-ordered delineation of electoral wards and units will be addressed.

He commended the groups for adopting a peaceful approach in presenting their grievances and acknowledged receipt of their formal petition.

“I have listened carefully to your demands and read through your submission. I will tender the documents to the commission,” Abdulzuru said.

He further stressed that INEC is a law-abiding institution with no intention of disenfranchising any group of Nigerians.

“As a commission, we are committed to upholding the law. There is no intention, as far as INEC is concerned, to disenfranchise anybody from any exercise. We will get back to you be rest assured,” he added.

Prominent figures who signed the document tendered by the protesters include Dr Joel Bisina, Olorogun Victor Okumagba, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, Chief John Eramvor, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, Chief Sylvester Femi Okumagba, Chief Arthur Akpodubakaye, Chief Wilson Ogbodu, Chief Emmanuel Serondi and Chief Ann Gagiyovwi (JP)

Others are Rev. Samuel Ako, Amb.Jude Ebitimi Ukori (JP), Hon. Frank Pukon, Chief Vero Emmanuel Tangbewei and Comrade Margaret Ikinbor.

