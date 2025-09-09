Egbin Power marks 10th scholarship awards, restates commitment to education, community development

Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to education and sustainable community development as it celebrated the 10th edition of the Egbin Power Scholarship Awards.

The milestone ceremony, held at the Egbin Power Clubhouse, brought together community leaders, parents, teachers, the management team of Egbin Power and beneficiaries to recognise and reward academic excellence across its host communities.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, noted that the scholarship scheme, which began a decade ago, has transformed the lives of children in host communities by easing the financial burden on parents while providing opportunities for students to pursue quality education.

“This 10th edition of the Egbin Power Scholarship reaffirms our decade-long commitment to education and community development. By investing in these young scholars, we are not only empowering their future but also strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth in our host communities and Nigeria at large,” he said.

According to Bounour, the scholarship has grown beyond just being a CSR initiative, into a true symbol of Egbin Power’s deep bond with its host communities. Marking the 10th edition reinforces the shared belief that empowering children through education is the strongest investment in their future and in the collective progress of the community.

“For ten years, the Egbin Power Scholarship has stood as a pillar of our CSR commitment to education and empowerment. We are proud of the impact it has made, and this 10th edition renews our pledge to continue driving initiatives that uplift lives and create lasting value for society”, he noted.

The Egbin Power Scholarship Programme, introduced in 2015, has consistently rewarded pupils and students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance. Beyond financial support, the program includes mentorship and a scholarship bootcamp designed to equip beneficiaries with life skills, discipline, and confidence to excel in their educational journey.

A parent of one of the beneficiaries, Ebuzome Ekene, expressed gratitude to the GenCo for sustaining the initiative over the years. “This scholarship has lifted a huge burden off many families. Beyond the financial relief, it gives our children the confidence to aim higher, knowing that their community and Egbin stand solidly behind them,” she said.

Similarly, Kareem Opeyemi, a student beneficiary, expressed appreciation to Egbin Power Plc for providing the scholarship to students. According to him, the scholarship was a dream come true.

He said: “This award motivates me to study harder, focus on improving myself and sustaining the scholarship so as to become a future leader who will make my community proud.”

This year, the bootcamp concluded with the final selection of beneficiaries for the 10th edition, reflecting Egbin Power’s sustained efforts to inspire and nurture the next generation of leaders. The programme continues to enjoy strong participation and support from parents, teachers, and community leaders who serve as custodians of the children’s progress.

Egbin Power has remained at the forefront of corporate social responsibility initiatives in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and community infrastructure. Through these initiatives, the company has demonstrated that its role goes beyond power generation to include empowering people and uplifting communities.

The scholarship award ceremony was not only a celebration of academic achievement but also a reaffirmation of Egbin Power’s enduring partnership with its host communities. The company pledged to continue investing in impactful programmes that align with its vision of building a brighter and more sustainable future.

