Mangu killings: Sani vows justice for victims

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has vowed to ensure justice for the victims of the June mob killings in Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Governor made the pledge on Tuesday during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a six-kilometre road linking Hunkuyi Junction to Bassawa, in Kudan and Sabon Gari Local Government Areas.

Sani said that protecting lives and property was a responsibility entrusted to him by God, stressing that he would not relent until justice was served for the victims.

Thirteen travellers from Kaduna State, including 11 from Unguwan Dantsoho village, were killed in the Mangu incident while en route to a wedding in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau.

The governor recalled his earlier commitment to supporting the victims’ families, stating that he had provided financial assistance and housing as promised.

Sani said the construction of the new road was in response to complaints made by the community during his condolence visit, adding that Kudan was one of the 12 local governments in the state that had not benefited from road projects in over a decade.

He criticised past politicians from the area, saying they had failed to deliver meaningful development.

“In this administration, we are not noise makers. Development must reach both rural and urban areas, because Kaduna State’s resources belong to all its citizens,” he said.

Sani also announced plans to construct a hospital in Unguwan Dantsoho and provide financial support to women in the area.

He commended the residents of the community for maintaining peace and urged them to continue, saying that meaningful development could only thrive in a peaceful environment.

