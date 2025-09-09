21-year-old girl, dispatch riders nabbed for drug trafficking in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old woman, identified as Queen Chukwu, alongside some dispatch riders, for allegedly using courier services to transport and sell illicit drugs in the state.

Spokesperson for the Delta Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest while parading the suspects in a video shared on X, said operatives acting on credible intelligence uncovered the syndicate’s modus operandi.

According to him, the female suspect lodged in a hotel for months where she sold drugs to customers, while using dispatch riders to ferry the substances under the guise of food delivery.

“This is supposedly a dispatch motorcycle. When we got credible intelligence, we learnt that this dispatch rider, instead of dispatching what they are legally supposed to dispatch, had advanced criminally into dispatching cannabis.

“Dispatch riders are usually given some consideration and not searched, so they took advantage of that.

“As you can see, the motorcycle has a sticker claiming food delivery, but instead they were dispatching criminal elements like cannabis,” he said.

One of the suspects, seen in the Video, Kingsley Eze, an indigene of Ebonyi State, confessed: “I was caught with cannabis. I helped a client to buy it. I was arrested after being searched.”

Another suspect, Ramadan, also admitted: “I was given a smoke to supply. I got the smoke from this lady to go and supply. She told me when I supply it, the receiver would give me money.”

Speaking during interrogation, Queen Chukwu confessed: “Yes, I was the one that gave him the smoke to supply. This is cannabis worth about N500,000 because it is half a bag.

“I stay in a hotel and my customers come to me to get them. I am not happy doing this business. I am from Enugu State.”

SP Bright warned that the command will not tolerate criminal innovations disguised as legitimate businesses.

“In Delta State, you can’t outsmart the police command,” he declared.

