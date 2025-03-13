IGP posts seven AIGs, 18 CPs due for promotion to AIGs + Full list

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate posting of seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various strategic offices and 18 Commissioners of Police (CPs) due for AIG ranks, pending the approval from the Police Service Commission to AIG offices nationwide.

The redeployment of the senior officers is geared at effectively repositioning the force with a view to discharging its duties as expected.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the newly posted AIGs include Margaret Ochalla, now heading AIG FCID Annex, Lagos; Abayomi Peter Oladipo, assigned to AIG Zone 13, Ukpo; Fred Ekokotu, who will oversee AIG Zone 11, Osogbo; and Iwo Nemi Edwin Osigboka, now in charge of AIG Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Others are Garba Ahmed, taking on the role of AIG Department of Training and Development (DTD), Force Headquarters, Abuja; Salman Dogo, assigned to AIG Zone 5, Benin; and AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, now responsible for AIG Zone 9, Umuahia.

Concurrently, 18 CPs acting in the capacity of AIGs, pending the approval of the PSC, have also been posted to various strategic offices.

Patrick Adedeji Atayero has been posted as Commandant, Police Academy, Kano; Tolani Alausa to AIG Zone 16, Yenagoa; Musibau Ajani to AIG Zone 17, Akure; Mobolaji Victor Olaiya to AIG DICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Laolu Adegbite, to AIG Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Clement Robert to AIG Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Gyongon Augustine Grimah to AIG Zone 10, Sokoto; and Thomas Abraham Nabhon to AIG ONSA.

Also on the list are Musa Auwal Mohammed to AIG Zone 3, Yola; Mohammed Shehu Dalijan to AIG CTU, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Olatunji Disu to AIG SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu to AIG Zone 12, Bauchi; and Fasuba Akinyele to AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Completing the list of posted CPs are Musa Kareem to AIG Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos; Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere to AIG FCID Annex, Enugu; Aliyu Abubakar Musa to AIG Zone 14, Katsina; Godwin I. Eze to AIG DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Abel J. Zwalchir Miri to AIG Communications, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Adejobi added in the statement on Wednesday: “The Inspector-General of Police has charged all officers affected by these strategic postings to embrace their new responsibilities with utmost dedication and justify their confidence through exemplary service.

“The IGP urges the new senior officers to ensure strict supervision and diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and further encourages them to key into the ongoing police reform.

“These deployments are integral to the ongoing revitalisation of the Nigeria Police Force, and the IGP is confident that they will contribute significantly to enhanced security and improved service delivery across the nation.”

